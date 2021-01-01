NEWS Charisma Carpenter thanks David Boreanaz for his support amid Joss Whedon allegations Newsdesk Share with :





Charisma Carpenter has thanked her former co-star David Boreanaz for his support amid her allegations against Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon.



Carpenter, who played Cordelia on the hit show and spin-off Angel, accused Whedon of creating a "toxic and cruel" atmosphere on set and abusing his power last week. She also called him "mean and biting" and "toxic and cruel", accusing him of "pitting people against one another to compete and vie for his attention and approval".



Following her shocking claims, her co-star Michelle Trachtenberg also made allegations against Whedon - claiming that he wasn't allowed to be alone with her on set.



Boreanaz - who starred with Carpenter on Buffy and Angel - took to Twitter over the weekend to offer his support to the actress, writing: "I am here for you to listen and support you. Proud of your strength."



And Carpenter replied: "I know you’re there for me, David. I appreciate all you've done to demonstrate that support privately as well. Especially since Wednesday... thank you so much."



Sarah Michelle Gellar, James Marsters, Eliza Dushku, and Anthony Head are among the other Buffy stars who have publicly supported Carpenter and Trachtenberg.



Their allegations came several months after Justice League star Ray Fisher accused Whedon of being unprofessional on the set of the DC blockbuster.