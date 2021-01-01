Chrissy Teigen's lips swell up after allergic reaction

Chrissy Teigen had her lips unintentionally plumped up on Saturday after suffering an allergic reaction to a piece of fruit.

The TV personality took to her Instagram Story timeline to share footage of her swollen pout, insisting it had nothing to do with fillers.

"lmao (laughing my a** off) lookin great!!" she quipped as she poked fun at her new look.

"Not filler fail - I'd tell you! I don't give a s**t (sic)!" she chuckled.

"It happened after I bit the skin of a suspicious orange. Maybe pesticides on the outside?" she mused, commenting: "I look like a juicy blow up doll, freshly unpacked."

Chrissy also noted how hard her bottom lip had become, but luckily she didn't have to suffer through the pain for too long - her lips appeared to be back to normal by Sunday, in time to celebrate Valentine's Day with her husband, John Legend, who treated her to a hotel date in Los Angeles for a little alone time together.

Despite the romantic plans, she still found time to wish fans well on the holiday, sharing a snap of her naked torso, displaying the scars from her 2020 breast implant removal and recent endometriosis surgery, following the loss of the couple's unborn son in late September.

"Happy Valentine's Day. Love yourself!!" the mother-of-two urged, adding: "B**ch has been throuuugh it (sic)."