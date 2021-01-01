Jamie Dornan baffled restaurant staff with his Belfast accent when he first hit Hollywood

Waiters and waitresses had such a problem understanding Jamie Dornan in American restaurants when he first came out to Hollywood he had to fake an accent to order food.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star's Belfast, Northern Ireland brogue still leaves many in Hollywood scratching their heads, which was especially challenging when he began seeking roles in the U.S.

"I don't feel I've ever benefitted from it (accent)," Dornan told Kelly Clarkson on the pop star's daytime talk show.

"In fact, I feel like I was already trying to lose my accent, particularly (during) those early days in L.A. when I used to come over and try to get work," he went on, explaining: "no one understood what I was saying so I always had to try and get rid of it."

Dornan then said he struggled to be understood as he ordered a burger at popular fast-food chain, In-N-Out Burger.

"When I'd put my order in... I'd be like (with Irish accent), 'Yeah, can I get this?' and they'd (restaurant staff) be like, 'We have no idea what you're saying'," he recalled.

So the actor pretended to be from the U.S. and would try again.

"Then I'd be, 'Oh God, OK, sorry, can I get a double double (burger) and some fries,'" he added, showing off his best American accent and sharing: "And then they'd be like, 'Oh yeah, sure!'"