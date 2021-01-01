Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 no longer to be filmed consecutively

Paramount executives have decided Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 will no longer be filmed back to back.

According to Deadline, which cited undisclosed sources, the action movies won't be shot in tandem as planned, because star Tom Cruise is needed elsewhere to promote an upcoming separate project, Top Gun: Maverick, ahead of its slated release on 2 July.

Mission: Impossible 7, which was filmed in multiple locations around the world, has been beset with delays amid the coronavirus pandemic. The production was meant to commence in Italy in February last year but was postponed until July, when it resumed in the UK. Shooting again paused in October when 12 people on set tested positive for COVID-19, and in December it was reported that Cruise wrapped early, after an audio recording of him going on a stress-fueled rant about crew flouting health and safety precautions was publicly released.

However on Sunday director Christopher McQuarrie shared a snap from a desert scene in Abu Dhabi to his Instagram, thanking the United Arab Emirates city for hosting the cast and crew, and remarking he was "now back to London for a few finishing touches", indicating Mission: Impossible 7 will soon be in the can.

Mission: Impossible 7 will hit cinemas in mid-November, while the untitled eighth film in the franchise is aiming for an early November 2022 release date. Both movies will feature Cruise in his iconic role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.