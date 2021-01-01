Olivia Wilde gushes over Harry Styles as they wrap new movie

Olivia Wilde has praised rumoured boyfriend Harry Styles' performance in her new film Don't Worry Darling in a gushing Instagram post.

Wilde wrapped filming on her latest directorial project over the weekend and took to social media to congratulate the pop star, who joined the project after the actress/filmmaker was forced to part ways with Shia LaBeouf at the beginning of the shoot.

"Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films," she wrote. "The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it's so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories.

"No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight (sic)."

Olivia, who was seen moving suitcases from the Los Angeles home she used to share with former fiance Jason Sudeikis over to Harry's house on Valentine's Day, revealed the former One Direction star was a big hit on set with cast and crew.

The star went on to say Harry delivered a memorable performance, as she praised him for taking on his supporting role with "grace".

"Enter: @harrystyles, our 'Jack'. Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice', but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity," she wrote.

"He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."

Meanwhile, Florence Pugh celebrated the end of filming on Sunday by thanking the crew for keeping everyone safe amid the Covid-19 crisis.