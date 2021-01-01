Christina Milian cooking up a storm for Reese Witherspoon's book club

Singer/actress Christina Milian is heading into the kitchen for a new digital cooking show for Reese Witherspoon's popular book club.

The Dip It Low hitmaker, who is expecting her third child, will be joined in the kitchen by up-and-coming female chefs as they invite authors from Reese's Book Club picks to bring to life a moment from their books in the form of a special dish.

The authors set to take part in the four-episode series, titled Eat the Book, are From Scratch writer Tembi Locke, The Proposal's Jasmine Guillory, Delia Owens, author of Where the Crawdads Sing, and The Jetsetters' Amanda Eyre.

Helping to cook up the food will be Genevieve Gergis, Karyn Tomlinson, Kim Prince, and Sara Kramer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show will launch on Thursday and air on the Instagram channels @ReesesBookClub and @HelloSunshine at 10am PT every week.

The news emerges days after actress/producer Reese, who launched the popular online book club in 2017, unveiled a free app for members to connect with one another and join special events, discussions, and meet-ups with authors.