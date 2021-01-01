Ray Fisher: 'Warner Bros. bosses know I'm telling the truth about Joss Whedon'

Justice League star Ray Fisher has claimed the only reason he hasn't been sued after making abuse claims against Joss Whedon is because Warner Bros. bosses "know I'm telling the truth".

The actor came forward with his allegations of poor treatment on the Justice League set last year, claiming Whedon was "abusive" towards him and "unprofessional" when he stepped in as director after Zack Snyder had to leave - prompting an investigation by Warner Bros. officials.

Whedon hit headlines once again earlier this month, when Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Charisma Carpenter revealed she is still traumatised by the abuse she allegedly experienced from him on the set of the TV show.

And opening up once again about his own experience with Whedon, and his ongoing dispute with other industry executives, including DC Films President Walter Hamada, Fisher took to Twitter on Monday to tell his fans: "There's only one reason that I haven't been sued by Joss Whedon, (chairman) Toby Emmerich, (producer) Geoff Johns, (producer) Jon Berg, or Walter Hamada: They know I'm telling the truth."

Fisher took to Twitter last month to confirm his Cyborg character had been written out of standalone superhero movie The Flash, after he was approached last summer to reprise his Justice League role for a small part in the upcoming blockbuster.

He claimed Hamada and company officials had been responsible for pushing him out of The Flash, and made new allegations of "interference" in the internal Warner Bros. investigation.

Following his January social media rant, WarnerMedia chiefs declared their continued support and faith in both Johns and Hamada.