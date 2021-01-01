Jamie Dornan: 'I would have done Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar for free'

Jamie Dornan was so keen to star in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar he would've done it for free.

The 38-year-old actor plays Edgar alongside leading ladies Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo in the new comedy, which follows two best friends who get caught up in a plot to wipe out the residents of a small seaside town in Florida.

Dornan said he was so blown away by the thought of working with Bridesmaids writers Wiig and Mumolo that he offered to do it for free, and he recently found out that they wanted to cast him as Edgar while they were writing the character.

"Kristen never told me this but we were doing press the other day and she was asked about that and she said, 'When we were sort of pitching around ideas, we said Edgar is like a Jamie Dornan type. But like, that wouldn't be feasible.' They were just using my name," he told Variety, adding that a few mutual friends managed to tell Wiig that he would be interested.

"So someone suggested they send it to me and she didn't think I would like it. But just off the title, I was sold. I was like, 'When do they start? I'll do it for free,'" Dornan shared.

Elsewhere in the interview, he teased the prospect of a Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar sequel.

"I think they've definitely knocked around a few titles, let's put it that way. We all had a bit of fun one day, coming up with destinations for them to go on after. So listen, if they want to go again, and they want me to be involved, it would be the easiest yes of my life," Dornan stated.