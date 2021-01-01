Kristen Wiig finally reveals twins' names

Kristen Wiig has revealed her twins are called Luna and Shiloh in the end credits of her new movie Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

The Wonder Woman 1984 star and her actor partner Avi Rothman welcomed twins via a surrogate in June, but hadn't announced their names. However, in the "special thanks" section in the credits of her latest film, which she co-wrote and starred in, Kristen offers up her thanks to "Avi, Luna & Shiloh".

The name reveal comes after the notoriously private Kristen appeared on The Howard Stern Show earlier this month, and called Avi her "husband" - presumably confirming that she and her other half had tied the knot.

"Besides the fact that we are where we are - it's hard to not feel so much of the s**t and struggle that's going on - in my home, I'm very lucky about having these two babies and my husband," Kristen said, while discussing the Covid-19 pandemic. "They make it all better, and it's changed my life."

Kristen, 47, began dating Avi in 2016 and they got engaged in 2019.