Salma Hayek hits back at suggestion she married billionaire husband for his fortune

Salma Hayek has hit back at speculation she married her billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault for his vast fortune.

The Frida star opened up about her marriage during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, as she answered Dax's questions about how she feels when people suggest money may have been a factor in her decision to wed Francois-Henri, the CEO of fashion conglomerate Kering, which owns brands including Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga, and has an estimated personal fortune of $44 billion.

"You know the thing is that in pictures you cannot begin to guess the magic in him," Salma gushed. "He's made me become a much better person, and grow in such a good, healthy way.

"And you know when I married him, everybody said, 'Oh, it's an arranged marriage, she married him for the money. I'm like, 'yeah, whatever, b**ch.' Think what you want: 15 years together, and we are strong in love."

Salma added that such allegations make her "offended", and insisted she hates the "preconception" that rich people are not good people.

"Immediately you think because somebody's rich, (they) might not be a good person. Might be somebody materialistic, might be somebody that doesn't have values, might be somebody that is even stupid or that doesn't deserve it," she explained. "In order to have a lot of money, you did it the wrong way, there is all this preconception.

"And I had that by the way. It was the last thing I wanted — it was not my type at all. And I came in with the preconceptions and he (melted) them all away."

Salma and Francois-Henri married in 2009 and share 13-year-old daughter Valentina. He also has three other children from previous relationships.