NEWS Rian Johnson is reportedly still set for his planned 'Star Wars' trilogy Newsdesk Share with :





The 47-year-old filmmaker - who was at the helm of 2017's 'The Last Jedi' - is set to return for a new trio of films, and author Sariah Wilson asked him whether the movies are still in the pipeline.



After their Zoom call, she tweeted: "I'm just going to post this now because I can see that I'm going to get a lot of requests – Yes, Rian's SW trilogy is still on.



"No dates or timelines because he has other projects going on, but it is happening. THAT IS ALL I KNOW ABOUT IT. (sic)"



Johnson's 'Star Wars' film proved to be divisive with fans, and he previously admitted he wishes he'd had the chance to give 'The Last Jedi' a test screening before its release.



He said: "[Test screening] is really nice and that's something on Star Wars... you can't test 'Star Wars' movies for a lot of different reasons.



"I've always hated test screenings, and when we were making 'Star Wars', at a certain point in the process you're like, 'God, I would give my left arm to put this in front of 300 people in Burbank and just see how it plays.' "



When it comes to his planned trilogy, the director previously teased something different for fans of the 'Star Wars' franchise.



Back in 2017, he said: "One story told over three movies. Go new places, meet new folks, come up with a new story to tell in the Star Wars universe.



"The sky's the limit… and they really responded to that."



More recently, Johnson revealed he'd be "thrilled" to work more in the space saga's big screen universe.



He told BANG Showbiz: "We'll see! I'm still talking to Lucasfilm, they're figuring out what they're doing. We'll see what happens. I'd be thrilled if it happens! I'm working on my own stuff too."