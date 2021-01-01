Johnny Depp relisting French village

Johnny Depp is relisting his French village after failing to sell it twice, according to local reports.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star will be putting the abandoned, 19th-century Provencal village back on the market at $55.5 million (£39.9 million), five years after he last sought a buyer.

Depp listed the village in 2015 and 2016 at prices ranging from $27 million (£19.4 million) to $63 million (£45.3 million), but it did not sell.

He purchased the estate, which is 17 miles (27.3 kilometres) from Saint-Tropez, in the early 2000s and spent millions renovating the buildings as he spent time there with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Paradis.

Depp’s village includes a main house, six guest homes, a private restaurant, a covered wagon with bath and kitchen, and an art studio. There are also two swimming pools, a landscaped town square, a skate park, a full gym, and a wine cave, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Depp has owned several unusual properties over the years, including a collection of penthouses in downtown Los Angeles, a 45-acre private island in the Bahamas, and a horse farm in Kentucky that he purchased twice.

The actor is currently embroiled in two costly legal spats linked to his marriage to Amber Heard - he is appealing the verdict of a libel trial he lost against the publishers of The Sun newspaper last year, and he is also suing the Aquaman star for defamation.