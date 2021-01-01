Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome first child

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have become parents for the first time.

The stars, who met and fell in love on the set of Game of Thrones, were photographed stepping out with their baby in London on Tuesday.

In a picture obtained by the New York Post, Leslie kept the tot close to her chest in a baby carrier as the couple walked home from a local grocery store hand in hand.

A representative for the couple has since confirmed to E! News the baby is a boy, and the first-time parents are thrilled with the new arrival.

Leslie revealed her growing baby bump in September, as she posed for a maternity photo for the cover of Britain's Make magazine, but she never spoke about becoming a mum-to-be until October, when she told the Post she was "thrilled" to be expecting, adding: "I can't wait to meet the new member of our family."

The couple wed in 2018.