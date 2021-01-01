Actress Sophie Rundle pregnant

Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle is pregnant.

The actress, who also played the love interest of George Clooney's character in The Midnight Sky, revealed the baby news on Tuesday, via Instagram.

It comes just two months after Sophie was hospitalised as she battled a "nice juicy bout of COVID-19".

Posting a shot of herself showing off a baby bump, Rundle wrote: "New friend on the way. Arriving here with the daffodils and the sunnier days of spring. O high riser, my little loaf."

This will be the first child for the actress and her partner Matt Stokoe.