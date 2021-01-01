Lenny Kravitz joins Shotgun Wedding cast

Lenny Kravitz has become the newest cast member of upcoming Lionsgate film, Shotgun Wedding.

Deadline reported that the rocker is to star alongside Jennifer Lopez in the action-comedy as Sean, her character's globetrotting ex-boyfriend.

Written by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether, the movie will tell the story of a couple, Grace (Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel), who get cold-feet just before they tie the knot at their dream destination wedding. The nuptials then take a sudden turn as the entire wedding party is taken hostage by terrorists.

Along with Kravitz, Cheech Marin, D'Arcy Carden, Selena Tan, and Desmin Borges have also joined the project, which is being directed by Pitch Perfect's Jason Moore.

Duhamel was a recent addition to the cast after his part's original actor, Armie Hammer, dropped out following a recent sexting scandal.

“We couldn’t be happier for our bride and groom of this Shotgun Wedding,” said Erin Westerman, president of production for Lionsgate, in early February, when Duhamel was confirmed.

"We know Josh and Jennifer will make a compelling and sexy on-screen couple and they will be fun sparring partners as their dream destination wedding erupts into a memorable nightmare," she added.

Production is slated to commence this month in the Dominican Republic.