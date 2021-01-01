NEWS Tyler Perry among mourners at Cicely Tyson funeral Newsdesk Share with :





Tyler Perry and former U.S. President Bill Clinton were among the mourners who gathered in New York City on Tuesday to bid a final farewell to pioneering actress Cicely Tyson.



A private memorial service was held at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Tyson's native Harlem, where attendees also included former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, gospel singer Bebe Winans, and Ashford & Simpson songwriter and singer Valerie Simpson.



During the ceremony Bebe performed a rendition of Stand, which had been requested by Cicely before she died, and rocker Lenny Kravitz read a letter.



“The ceremony was beautiful. It was very Cicely Tyson: It was formal, it was humorous, it was sad, it was glorious,” Cicely’s long-time manager Larry Thompson said, reports New York Post.



The funeral took place a day after hundreds of fans were allowed to attend a public viewing of her body at the venue on Monday.



Tyson died on 28 January, aged 96.



The multi-Emmy winner's credits included The Help, The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, in which she played a woman born into slavery, and Sounder, in which she portrayed a member of a Depression-era sharecropper family.



She also starred in TV drama How to Get Away with Murder, playing the mother of Viola Davis' character, Annalise Harkness.



Cicely was a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and she received an Honorary Oscar in 2018.