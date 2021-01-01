NEWS

Tyler Perry among mourners at Cicely Tyson funeral

51 min
Newsdesk

Share with:

Tyler Perry and former U.S. President Bill Clinton were among the mourners who gathered in New York City on Tuesday to bid a final farewell to pioneering actress Cicely Tyson.

A private memorial service was held at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Tyson's native Harlem, where attendees also included former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, gospel singer Bebe Winans, and Ashford & Simpson songwriter and singer Valerie Simpson.

During the ceremony Bebe performed a rendition of Stand, which had been requested by Cicely before she died, and rocker Lenny Kravitz read a letter.

“The ceremony was beautiful. It was very Cicely Tyson: It was formal, it was humorous, it was sad, it was glorious,” Cicely’s long-time manager Larry Thompson said, reports New York Post.

The funeral took place a day after hundreds of fans were allowed to attend a public viewing of her body at the venue on Monday.

Tyson died on 28 January, aged 96.

The multi-Emmy winner's credits included The Help, The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, in which she played a woman born into slavery, and Sounder, in which she portrayed a member of a Depression-era sharecropper family.

She also starred in TV drama How to Get Away with Murder, playing the mother of Viola Davis' character, Annalise Harkness.

Cicely was a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and she received an Honorary Oscar in 2018.

LATEST NEWS