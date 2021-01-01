Dwayne Johnson still interested in presidential run

Dwayne Johnson is still considering a presidential run if that's what Americans want.

The former wrestler-turned-Hollywood leading man first opened up about his political aspirations during a 2017 interview, and in a new interview with USA Today, insists he still has his sights set on a stint in the White House one day.

Dwayne is currently promoting his autobiographical sitcom Young Rock, where in the year 2032 he launches a presidential campaign.

"I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted," the Baywatch star told USA Today. "Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people."

For now Dwayne is happy to bide his time and stay focused on his acting roles. However, the 48-year-old American-Canadian star will remain alert for any signs he should pursue a political career in the future.

"So I would wait, and I would listen," he said. "I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground."

In 2017, the actor revealed there was a "real possibility" he would run for U.S. president.