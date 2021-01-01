Borat 2 and Judas and the Black Messiah land Writers Guild of America Award nominations

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Judas and the Black Messiah, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and One Night in Miami are among the films nominated for screenplay prizes at the 2021 Writers Guild of America Awards.

Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat sequel is up for the prize of Adapted Screenplay, facing off with Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies' News of the World, Ramin Bahrani's adaptation of The White Tiger, and Regina King's One Night in Miami, by playwright Kemp Powers.

Meanwhile, Shaka King and Will Berson's historical movie Judas and the Black Messiah, about Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton, and Aaron Sorkin's legal drama, The Trial of the Chicago 7, will compete for the Original Screenplay honour, alongside Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman, Palm Springs by Andy Siara, and Sound of Metal, penned by Darius Marder and Abraham Marder.

The nominees for the documentary category were also announced on Tuesday, with voter suppression film All In: The Fight for Democracy, written by Jack Youngelson, Herb Alpert Is... by John Scheinfeld, Alex Gibney's Totally Under Control, The Dissident by Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel, and Red Penguins by Gabe Polsky all in the running for the title.

The winners will be unveiled during a virtual Writers Guild of America ceremony on 21 March.