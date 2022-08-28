NEWS Whoopi Goldberg exits Sister Act musical in London Newsdesk Share with :





Whoopi Goldberg has dropped out of the London stage version of her hit movie musical Sister Act.



The actress was billed to reprise her character, Deloris van Cartier, from the 1992 movie in the West End production, but Covid-19-related delays have forced her to exit the project.



Confirming her departure on Tuesday, the Ghost star wrote: "Sister Act is near and dear to my heart. And I'm disappointed.



"My producing partners and I will continue to work towards mounting a fantastic production, with an amazing new cast. And we look forward to presenting it when it can be done safely for everyone onstage, behind the scenes and in the audience."



In the hit movie which inspired the theatre production, singer Deloris was forced to hide in a convent and pose as a nun after witnessing a murder.



Jennifer Saunders was set to play the role of Mother Superior - the part Goldberg briefly played in the original London production, which opened in 2009.



Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the new musical will now run from 19 July to 28 August, 2022, at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.