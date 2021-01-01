Keke Palmer to star in Jordan Peele's next movie

Keke Palmer has landed the lead role in Jordan Peele's next movie.

The 27-year-old Hustlers star will play the female lead in the movie, which will be written, directed and produced by the filmmaker, according to Deadline.

Editors at Collider report that Daniel Kaluuya, who starred in Peele's critically-acclaimed 2018 horror Get Out, is also near to closing a deal to appear in the upcoming flick. Jesse Plemons, who was rumoured to be circling a role, is unlikely to be involved due to a scheduling conflict.

The actress took to Instagram to confirm the news, simply sharing a screenshot of the Deadline article alongside three praying hands emojis.

Details of the film are being kept under wraps, but sources confirmed to Collider that Palmer will be playing the antagonist.

Peele began his search for his leading lady last year, spending the latter months of 2020 meeting with actresses before coming across Palmer, and quickly offering her the part.

The duo has already worked together on an episode of Key & Peele, the filmmaker's TV sketch show with his former comedy partner Keegan-Michael Key, back in 2013.

The project is Palmer's biggest role to date, after steadily having roles in TV shows such as Star and Scream: The TV Series, as well as small parts in big-screen films such as Pimp.

The as-yet-untitled movie will also be produced by Ian Cooper, Sara Scott, and Tony Ducret, and is set to hit cinemas in July 2022.