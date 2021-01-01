Rege-Jean Page joins Chris Pine in Dungeons & Dragons movie

Bridgerton breakout star Rege-Jean Page has joined the cast of the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie.

It was announced in December that Wonder Woman star Chris Pine would be leading a new movie inspired by the cult role-playing game, and his cast members are swiftly being assembled, with Fast & Furious staple Michelle Rodriguez and Detective Pikachu's Justice Smith added to the roster recently.

And now British-Zimbabwean actor Page, who played heartthrob Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in Netflix's smash hit period drama, has now signed up to join them, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His role is not yet known.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the tabletop fantasy classic is known for featuring war games, treasure hunts, campaigns, and reversals of fortune. The game involves various characters such as humans, elves, and orcs, uses multisided dice, and play is overseen by a host known as the Dungeon Master.

Game Night's Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are set to direct the film, which has been in development for years, from their new version of the script, which was previously drafted by Michael Gilio.

It was previously reported that the duo is planning to begin production on the Paramount/eOne project in the first quarter of 2021 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, ahead of a May 2022 release.

Dungeons & Dragons was already made for the big screen in 2000, but the film, starring Jeremy Irons, Marlon Wayans, and Justin Whalin, was a critical and commercial flop. Despite this, two sequels were made and released straight to DVD.

In addition to Bridgerton, which became Netflix's most-watched series ever following its release in December, Page's acting credits also include 2018's Mortal Engines and last year's period romance Sylvie's Love. He is gearing up to host Saturday Night Live this weekend.