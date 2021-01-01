Michael B. Jordan bought girlfriend Lori Harvey Hermes stocks for Valentine's Day

Michael B. Jordan gifted his girlfriend Lori Harvey stock in luxury fashion label Hermes to celebrate their first Valentine's Day as a couple.

The Black Panther also shut down an aquarium and treated Harvey to a meal beneath the fish and marine life, before wining and dining her some more at a nearby hotel suite, which he filled with flower bouquets, candles, and red rose petals.

Harvey posted footage of her Valentine's Day treat on her Instagram Stories and then returned to social media on Tuesday to reveal her man had also purchased Hermes shares in her name.

"The best gift ever... baby bought me stocks in Hermes," she captioned a photo of the stock certificate.

Sharing a video of an underwater tunnel in the aquarium that had been adorned with flower petals and candles, she wrote, "My baby rented one the aquarium (sic) so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this."

The Fruitvale Station star continued to spoil his new girlfriend by getting the chefs at luxury Japanese restaurant Nobu to cook them dinner, which they ate surrounded by more flowers and candles.

The couple went public with the relationship in early January after months of speculation.