‘Paddington 3’ is officially in the works

StudioCanal have confirmed a third instalment of the beloved live-action and animated movie series – which is based on the stories of the character Paddington Bear, who was created by Michael Bond – is currently in active development, just over three years since ‘Paddington 2’ was released in late 2017.



A representative for the film studio told Variety magazine: “We can confirm StudioCanal is working very hard on film three with the utmost craft and care - as with film one and two.”



The confirmation comes after ‘Paddington’ star Hugh Bonneville – who plays Henry Brown in the franchise - said there was “forward momentum” on the third movie, and that it was “somewhere on the horizon”.



As of the time of writing there are no further details about the upcoming production, but it was previously reported StudioCanal would once again be teaming up with David Heyman’s Heyday Films.



The third project will also have to find a new director, as Paul King – who helmed 2014’s ‘Paddington’ and its sequel – said in June last year he wouldn’t be returning to the director’s chair on the third film.



He said: “At some point, you just have to stop. It might be time for somebody else to do a twist on it. I’m trying not to do a third bear movie, which is a huge, huge mistake.”



However, Paul will remain on the ‘Paddington’ team as an executive producer, and also confirmed in June that a script was being written with the possibility of further instalments in the future.



Speaking about the longevity of the movie series, he explained at the time: “It’s not like Paddington dies at the end. He doesn’t ascend into the sky on a rocket-powered marmalade jar.”