NEWS Bam Margera dropped from Jackass 4 Newsdesk





Daredevil stuntman Bam Margera has been dropped from the cast of the next Jackass movie after reportedly failing to adhere to contract stipulations regarding his history with substance abuse.



The news emerges just a week after Margera raised concerns for his wellbeing after ranting about suicidal thoughts online and blasting film producers for allegedly shutting him out of the project, which he insisted should be boycotted.



On Friday, he returned to social media and blamed his outburst on a manic bipolar episode, for which he was planning to seek help from a specialist.



He also admitted he had gone "bat s**t bonkers f**king crazy" because he thought he had been ditched from the Jackass franchise, when in reality, officials had only just confirmed the project would move forward after a year-and-a-half in limbo.



According to TMZ, Margera was given a list of conditions he would have to abide by in order to be involved in Jackass 4, which reportedly included routine drug tests, a commitment to staying sober for the duration of the production, and attending sessions with a psychologist.



However, sources have told the outlet Margera, who has been in and out of rehab over the years, has already broken his contract and has therefore been let go from the production.



Representatives for the movie, set to be directed by Jeff Tremaine, and franchise co-creator and star Johnny Knoxville, have yet to comment on the news.