Hugh Grant: 'My son stabbed himself over home schooling frustration'

Hugh Grant's son is getting so frustrated with home schooling he stabbed himself with a pen during a maths class.

The Undoing star decided to take his kids to Turkey, where he is about to start shooting a new movie, while schools in the U.K. remain closed during the coronavirus crisis - but things aren't going so well in the virtual classroom.

"I've rented two teenagers to come and home school them," Grant told his former co-star Drew Barrymore during a recent SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations at Home interview.

"Poor things, they don’t know what's hit them. Ghastly. My son self-harmed himself in front of this young tutor today because he couldn't do a basic bit of arithmetic - so he stabbed himself in the face with a Biro (pen)," he revealed.

Despite the hurdles of education his children at home, Grant added that he was having a great time in Turkey.

"The sun is shining and I haven't seen the sun for months," the Brit shared.

"That's why I'm so red in the face in this Zoom (call). I keep adjusting the light thinking, 'What’s happened to me?'" he mused, reflecting: "I'm here about to shoot a film. I bought my family to get them out of London lockdown and I've been wallowing around in a pool with a three year old all day."

Grant has five children in total: three with his wife Anna Eberstein, who he wed in 2018, and two with a former flame, Tinglan Hong.