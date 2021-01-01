Regina King to play history-making politician Shirley Chisholm

Oscar winner Regina King has landed another Academy Award-worthy role after signing on to portray America's first black Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm.

The Watchmen star will front writer and director John Ridley's new movie, Shirley.

The role is a dream come true for the actress, who has made it clear for years she'd like to play Chisholm, who ran for president in 1972.

"Shirley Chisholm's fearless determination has been an inspiration to so many of us, and with this film we hope to inspire many generations to come," she said.

"To collaborate once again with my friend and mentor, John Ridley, and the team at Participant, makes this decade-long journey even sweeter," she went on.

Ridley, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of 12 Years a Slave, added: "Regina's passion for bringing a complete and very human portrait of Shirley to life has been evident since literally the day we first met."

King isn't the first person to portray Chisholm on-screen - Uzo Aduba picked up an Emmy Award for her portrayal of the political figure in Hulu’s limited series Mrs. America, while Black Panther star Danai Gurira is set to portray her in another film, directed by Cherien Dabis. Viola Davis is also working on a film about Chisholm for Amazon.