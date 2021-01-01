Joe Alwyn & Jemima Kirke to front Sally Rooney's Conversations With Friends

Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, has signed on to the cast of Conversations With Friends, a TV adaptation of writer Sally Rooney's first novel by the same name.

He'll join former Girls star, Jemima Kirke, along with Sasha Lane and newcomer Alison Oliver, to form the core cast of the 12-part series.

Conversations With Friends follows the story of two Dublin college students, Frances and Bobbi, who become involved with a married couple, Melissa and Nick. An entanglement of relationships ensues, set to the backdrop of Dublin's literary scene.

Alwyn, who previously starred in The Favourite, will portray Nick, while Kirke has signed on for the part of Melissa. Emerging talent Oliver will take on the lead character of Frances, and Lane, who starred in the Miseducation of Cameron Post, will play Bobbi.

Oscar nominee Lenny Abrahamson will be back in the director's chair for the project - he won acclaim for his work on Normal People, a series based on Rooney's second novel that was released last year. In a statement, Abrahamson shared that he was excited to be “collaborating with four such superb actors”.

Production is expected to begin later this year in Ireland and Northern Ireland, and the series is scheduled to premiere on BBC Three and air on BBC One in 2022.