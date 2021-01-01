Dua Lipa and Rege-Jean Page named on Time100 Next list

Dua Lipa and Bridgerton breakout star Rege-Jean Page have joined actors Florence Pugh and John David Washington on the 2021 Time100 Next list.

Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo, country star Luke Combs, rapper Lil Baby, singers Anitta, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, and Chloe X Halle make the cut for music, too, while comedienne Amber Ruffin, Judas and the Black Messiah's Lakeith Stanfield, and Knives Out actress Ana de Armas are representing for Hollywood.

History-making inauguration poet Amanda Gorman is also honoured, as is TikTok star Charli D'Amelio.

The annual Time100 Next list, first launched in 2019, is an extension of the Time100 edition highlighting the most influential people, and notes the new faces shaping their respective fields, with special tributes written by their peers.

Among the celebrities tapped to celebrate the new crop of stars are Gwen Stefani, who gushes about Rodrigo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who applauds Gorman, and Jennifer Lopez, who writes about D'Amelio.

And Kylie Minogue sings the praises of her Real Groove collaborator Dua Lipa, by writing, "Dua Lipa is a shining star, blazing a dazzling trail through the pop cosmos.

"Just under four years ago, she released the first of her two albums. Today, she is dancing hand in hand with the zeitgeist, having carved with laser-like precision her place in the cultural landscape."

The honourees will be feted in a special livestream event at 1pm ET on Friday, when Lipa, Bridgers, Combs, and Anitta will perform, and Page, Chloe X Halle, and Ruffin will be among the familiar faces making virtual appearances, according to TheWrap.com.