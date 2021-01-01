NEWS Jennifer Garner joins the cast of 'Family Leave' Newsdesk Share with :





The 48-year-old actress will produce and star in the Netflix comedy inspired by Amy Krouse Rosenthal's best-selling book 'Bedtime for Mommy'.



The plot focuses on the Brenners, who wake up to discover a full family body switch and soon realise that the same thing has happened to a family on the other side of the world.



They must find the family of strangers and discover how to undo the switch, all as they navigate daily life in a different body, before it is too late.



Nicole King, Lawrence Gray and Ben Everard are producing the flick with Garner and Jason Brian Rosenthal is serving as an executive producer. Victoria Strouse has adapted the screenplay.



Jennifer is also set to star with Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo in 'The Adam Project', a new action-adventure movie that is also in development at Netflix.



Shawn Levy is directing the motion picture but plot details have been kept under wraps for the time being.



Reports have suggested that the movie follows a pilot played by Ryan who uses time travel to reunite with a younger version of himself in order to solve a mystery.



Jonathan Topper has written the current version of the script from a first draft by Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett and T.S. Nowlin.



The film marks the first project produced under Reynolds' The Group Effort Initiative, a self-financed diversity and inclusion programme that aims to give ethnic minorities a chance to work and learn on the star's productions.



Garner also features in the streamer's comedy 'Yes Day', which is also based on a book by Rosenthal. The plot follows a family whose parents allow their kids to make the rules for a day and also features Edgar Ramirez and Jenna Ortega.