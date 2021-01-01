NEWS Jason Sudeikis dating model Keeley Hazell Newsdesk Share with :





Jason Sudeikis is reportedly in the "very early days" of a burgeoning romance with model and actress Keeley Hazell.



The Horrible Bosses star is said to have grown closer to the British beauty - who appeared in his 2014 movie Horrible Bosses 2 and had a small role in his Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso - following his November split from longtime partner Olivia Wilde, whose romance with Harry Styles hit headlines in January.



"When Jason found out about his (partner) and Harry, Keeley was one of the people whom he turned towards," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "During this time he was understandably devastated, but she was brilliant and incredibly supportive.



"He invited her to join him for a dinner with mates in Los Angeles, and their flirty banter quickly set tongues wagging. They have met up since, but obviously, it's all very early days. Jason feels it's too soon to leap into a new relationship - he is in absolutely no rush - but it's a case of 'watch this space.'"



Keeley first made a name for herself posing for The Sun's infamous Page Three, but stopped that gig in 2009 and moved to Los Angeles in 2012 to forge an acting career. She is thought to have struck up a friendship with Jason after starring as the assistant of Chris Pine's character Rex in the Horrible Bosses sequel.



She is said to have returned to London last year, when she reportedly enjoyed a brief romance with comedian David Walliams. Keeley plays Bex in Ted Lasso, and the second season is currently in production in London.