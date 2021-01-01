The Batman shut down for fourth time after stunt man tests positive for Covid-19

The Batman has been delayed for the fourth time after Robert Pattinson's stunt double reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The unnamed crew member and those inside his bubble have been ordered to isolate for 10 days, according to editors at British newspaper The Sun.

The eagerly-anticipated comic book movie, directed by Matt Reeves, was first shut down back in March last year, when the global pandemic began. Production was halted again in September after leading man Pattinson, who plays Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter ego in the flick, tested positive for the virus.

Another stunt double then contracted Covid in November, leading to further delays.

Warner Bros. implemented a strict testing regime at their studios in Hertfordshire in light of the pandemic, and the threat of the ongoing health crisis is proving to be a problem for movie bosses.

"Shooting a blockbuster of this scale is difficult enough without the threat of Covid looming large," a source told The Sun. "While this proves Warner Bros.' testing regime is working, having so many people away from set for 10 days is a headache the studio could do without, especially when they are relying on the stunt team to deliver the film's most spectacular scenes."

Despite the latest delay, the movie is still on track to wrap next month.

The Batman, which also stars Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, John Turturro, and Andy Serkis, is set to hit cinemas in March 2022.