Shonda Rhimes: 'Rege-Jean Page is finer than fiction'

Bridgerton boss Shonda Rhimes has labelled her leading man Rege-Jean Page "finer than fiction", while admitting his prospects in Hollywood are "limitless".



The producer wrote a piece about the heartthrob, who has won himself millions of fans worldwide thanks to his portrayal of the Duke of Hastings in the period drama, for the 2021 Time100 Next list.



"You might dream of him, the one we call the Duke of Hastings," she penned. "But in reality, Rege-Jean Page is finer than fiction and better than any dream.



"He is that rare actor, one who brings an intensity, an intelligence and a precision to his work, providing endless depth to any scene. His disappearance into character builds a vibrant world for us to enter, making it impossible to imagine any other actor playing the role."



Rhimes concluded: "Rege is a singular talent whose prospects are limitless. Today, he may be our duke, by tomorrow... not even I can dream big enough to imagine."



Following the immense success of Bridgerton, Page has already landed another prestigious gig, as he will host Saturday Night Live on 20 February. He has also signed up to appear in the movie adaptation of fantasy game Dungeons & Dragons.