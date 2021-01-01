Allison Janney: 'Mom role was one of the honours of my life'

Allison Janney is heartbroken over the shock cancellation of her hit U.S. sitcom Mom, calling her role in the addiction-themed show one of the "great honours" of her life.

Show producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker, and Nick Bakay and president of CBS Entertainment Kelly Kahl announced the sad news on Wednesday, revealing the show will end on 6 May, at the end of its current eighth season, eight months after the sudden departure of series star Anna Faris. Faris abruptly left the programme in September, days before its now-final season went into production, reportedly blindsiding showrunners and her castmates.

Now Allison, who told chat show host Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday that she and her co-stars planned to "keep telling the stories as long as we can", has broken her silence following the cancellation news with a lengthy post to Instagram.

"Getting to be part of MOM these past 8 years... showing the laughter, love and hope that can come with recovery, has been one of the great honors of my life," she wrote, alongside a screenshot of the cancellation news in The Hollywood Reporter.

"I want to thank Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker, Nick Bakay, and all the writers," she continued, listing 22 names, "for giving us these wonderfully flawed and lovable characters to bring to life. I miss seeing all of your faces."

Acknowledging the actors she worked with, she gushed: "And these amazingly talented actors I got to act with everyday!!! Mimi, Jaime, Kristen , Beth, and the coolest man on the planet, Bill Fichtner. and of course Anna Faris.? Jamie Widdoes (director) for your patience and dedication and enormous talent steering this ship!?"

Allison then thanked her fans and closed the post with a praying hands emoji.

There is hope that another network might snap up the series and fans have launched a petition to save the show, which co-stars Mimi Kennedy and Kristen Johnston are backing online.