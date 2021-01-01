Quavo to make acting debut alongside John Malkovich and Robert DeNiro

Quavo is to star opposite veteran actors Robert De Niro and John Malkovich in upcoming Randall Emmett film, Wash Me in the River.

The revenge thriller is the Migos member's first time acting in a feature, and he shared to Variety he has high hopes for its success.

“I honestly think this movie is going to be one of the greatest to come of this time,” Quavo told the publication.

The rapper, whose full name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, recently wrapped his scenes for the No Country for Old Men-style movie, which is still filming in Puerto Rico. In it he plays the part of Coyote, a drug lord pursued by a recovering opioid addict seeking revenge for the death of his lover.

Quavo gushed that working on the production has been a high-point of his career so far.

"The experience was unbelievable for me, with Robert DeNiro and Jack Huston being so down to earth and making me feel like family," he said.

He then teased: "Gonna see me doing some stunts and a lot of what you hear from me in my raps! This is one of my biggest debuts I’ve ever had, and so proud of what we did and to get to work with Randall who’s such an amazing guy, I can’t wait to do more films with him."

Previously known as a producer for The Irishman, Wash Me in the River is Emmett's second time in the director's chair, as he also has a crime thriller, Midnight in the Switchgrass, in the works.