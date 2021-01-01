NEWS Sacha Baron Cohen: 'Biden's team was very happy with Borat 2's Rudy Giuliani controversy' Newsdesk Share with :





Sacha Baron Cohen has claimed Joe Biden's team were "very happy" with the controversial footage of Rudy Giuliani in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.



In the Borat sequel, Donald Trump's personal attorney sits down for an interview in a hotel room with Borat's 15-year-old daughter Tutar, played by Maria Bakalova, and the footage shows them moving to the bedroom and Giuliani laying horizontal on a bed, with his hand down his trousers, as Baron Cohen bursts into the room in a disguise.



The movie was released 10 days before the U.S. election in November and that scene dominated headlines, with Giuliani denying any inappropriate behaviour and calling the film "a hit job".



In a rare interview as himself with the Guardian, his first interview with a British newspaper, Baron Cohen claimed the team working with Biden, Trump's opponent in the election, were "very happy" about the controversy.



"Suddenly he was having to try to explain that he wasn't playing with himself. It was such a close election that everything in those final weeks was crucial," he explained.



Despite Borat 2 featuring the headline-grabbing Giuliani scene and footage of Baron Cohen performing at a far-right rally, he admitted the hardest part to film was his five-day stay in a remote log cabin with Jim and Jerry, two Trump-supporting conspiracy theorists. He had a panic attack one morning at the start of his stay at the thought of having to remain in character the whole time.



"It was 6am and I started pacing around my room, thinking, how am I going to keep in character? They're going to see through me. It was b**ody terrifying," he admitted, with his director Jason Woliner adding, “No one would ever imagine a fake would go to such lengths."