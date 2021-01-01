Hilary Duff sued by photographer she confronted over taking photos of her kids

Hilary Duff is at the centre of a new lawsuit by a photographer who she saw taking photos of her children.

Early last year, the Lizzie McGuire star, who is mum to eight-year-old Luca and two-year-old Banks, recorded herself confronting and calling out snapper Darryl Wilkins in a local park in Los Angeles, as she asked him "human to human... can you please stop taking pictures of our children playing football this morning?"

Now, Wilkins is suing the 33-year-old actress, as well as Wendy Williams, for the incident, accusing the Younger star, who is currently expecting her third child, of slander.

Wilkins claims Duff accused him of “reprehensible and despicable conduct including by innuendo that he was a child predator,” reported The Blast, while was testing out his new camera in a public park.

He is also including Wendy in the lawsuit for allegedly repeating the defamatory statements on her TV show.

His complaint states that the words uttered were “false statements because Wilkins is not a paedophile or child predator and was attempting to take photographs as a photographer and not as a paparazzi or stalker or with mal intent or evil wrongdoing.”

Wilkins is seeking general, specific, and punitive damages for their alleged malice, oppression, and fraud.