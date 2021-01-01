NEWS Bethenny Frankel donates $540,000 to people of Texas via her BStrong charity Newsdesk Share with :





Bethenny Frankel is sending aid to Texas amid the unprecedented winter storm.



The 50-year-old reality TV star is using her BStrong relief initiative to send $540,000 (£385,479) worth of aid to the people of Texas, after an icy storm took hold of the state and left millions without power or heat in the freezing conditions.



BStrong has already helped to transport $180,000 (£128,493) in aid via trucks filled with food and supplies and has an ultimate goal of $540,000 by the end of the weekend.



In an Instagram post, Bethenny explained: “Given the current humanitarian crisis in Texas, #BStrong is loading trucks of aid to distribute to those ravaged by power outages, sub zero temperatures, lack of and contaminated water, death, and homelessness. Thank you to our new transport partner, @thencsgroup, for making this effort possible.



“#BStrong and @globalempowermentmission have distributed more than $80 million (£57 million) in crisis relief and PPE worldwide, in 3 years. We operate without bureaucratic red tape, no drama & no waiting. (100 per cent) goes directly to the effort, as always. Our warehouse is loaded with aid to help those who so desperately need us.



“YOU have literally been the heroes in all of these disaster relief efforts, digging deep when it’s hardest to do so.



#thisisacrisis within a crisis. Swipe to see photos of our tireless warriors sorting and loading aid in our warehouse. Click the link in my bio or go to Bethenny.com/bstrong to donate now. (sic)”



The former The Real Housewives of New York City star also sent her thanks to those who have already donated or spread awareness for the cause.