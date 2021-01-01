Eiza Gonzalez blasts paparazzi tip allegations

Eiza Gonzalez has shot down gossips suggesting she tips off the paparazzi whenever she steps out.

The Baby Driver star was recently photographed on her way to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios in Los Angeles, where she was booked for an interview on the late night talk show, and one image was shared on Instagram.

"Guess who called the paparazzi?" one troll snarkily commented.

The snide post has since caught Gonzalez's attention, and she wasted no time in firing back at the claim.

"Reading the sarcasm of your message I felt the need to answer your question," she responded. "I've never in my ENTIRE career called or 'tipped off' a paparazzi. To the point that I would encourage any paparazzi to come forward and prove that I have if such thing has been done (sic). I've nothing to worry about."

The Mexican beauty then continued, "I'd encourage you not to believe everything you reading in gossip sites. What they're intention is, is to sell. At all costs.

"I like to live my life private as possible. For the rest of my life. I'm unsure you know this, but paparazzi make a living out of pictures. Hence why they park outside our homes and follow us until they get a shot. Again. Got nothing to hide (sic)..."

Gonzalez, who has previously been romantically linked to Liam Hemsworth, Josh Duhamel, and Timothee Chalamet, went on to add, "I don't need no man or photos to give me a career. I've worked pretty hard to be where I am. Wishing you the best this Thursday (sic)!"