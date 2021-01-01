Jodie Foster is a 'big fan' of Shailene Woodley's new fiance

Jodie Foster had plenty to discuss with Shailene Woodley on the set of The Mauritanian because the Oscar winner is a big fan of her co-star's new fiance, American football ace Aaron Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers' star quarterback surprised fans earlier this month by revealing his engagement while accepting the National Football League's Most Valuable Player award, explaining 2020 had been a big year for him on and off the field.

In an apparently random shout out, he went on to thank Foster and "my fiancee", without actually naming her, although the big news emerged shortly after he was reported to be dating Woodley.

Now The Silence of the Lambs actress, who is a "big Packers fan", has insisted she doesn't actually know why Rodgers name-dropped her in his speech, because she doesn't really know him.

However, she told U.S. talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, "He just knows I'm his biggest fan."

Pursuing the line of questioning, Kimmel continued, "He mentions his fiancee, who is Shailene Woodley, who is your co-star in this particular movie. And that's just a total coincidence?"

"I don't know if that's a coincidence, but yes, she is, and she's fantastic," Foster said of her movie colleague.

"We spent a lot of time on The Mauritanian together in a little tent with a little air conditioning spitting at us, talking about our lives and recipes and people we hate and things like that."

"And the Green Bay Packers somehow came up!" she laughed.

Representatives for Rodgers and Woodley have yet to comment on the engagement news.