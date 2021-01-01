NEWS Tara Reid is ready for a new ‘American Pie’ film Newsdesk Share with :





The 45-year-old actress portrayed Vicky in the 1999 comedy, its sequel ‘American Pie 2’ two years later and ‘American Reunion’ in 2012, and she revealed she and her co-stars have been discussing the possibility of making another movie in the series.



She told Closer magazine: “We’ve been talking about it for ages. We’d all love to do it, but we’ll see what happens.”

Reid has previously defended the risqué humour of the series, insisting the films all had “heart” and weren’t unkind.

She added: "So many actors were scared to make it at the time. They thought it went too far.



"But it's ultimately a movie about awkward teens and it had so much heart in it.



"What I love about that movie is that there is no bullying or meanness. Lots of comedies these days are just mean."

The ‘Sharknado’ star has also admitted she’d still love to win an Academy Award and has even practised her speeches in the mirror at home.



She said: "I still want that Oscar. That's every actor's dream.



"You have your speech all prepared and you practise it in the mirror with the toothpaste as your microphone.

"I would love a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame too - there's still time for that."