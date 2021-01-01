Khloe Kardashian coy about engagement speculation

Khloe Kardashian is keeping fans guessing about the status of her relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson after showing off what appeared to be a huge diamond engagement ring online.

Over the weekend, The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a close up snap of the lower half of her body as she posed on her knees by an outdoor pool, wearing a pair of ankle boots from her new Good American shoe line.

However, it wasn't the fancy footwear that drew the attention of her Instagram followers - it was the giant pear-shaped jewel on her left ring finger, which was on full display as she rested her perfectly-manicured hand on her almost-bare backside.

"New @goodamerican shoes are dropping 2.25," she captioned the picture, making no mention of the rock on her hand.

Khloe has yet to directly address the new ring, but it appears to be the same piece of jewellery she was first spotted wearing on the same finger back in December when she visited basketball star Tristan in Massachusetts after he signed to the Boston Celtics.

Khloe's social media reveal emerges just days after Kim claimed her sister was worried about what fans will think if she publicly reunites with Tristan, as the pair navigate their on-again/off-again romance.

Speaking to Tristan in a teaser for this week's Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode, Kim said: "I don't even think it's up to (Khloe) anymore about getting over the past things that you guys have been through. I think it's just mostly what other people are gonna think. I think she's totally fine, otherwise she wouldn't be hanging out with you 24/7."

Tristan agreed, replying: "She's carrying a suitcase of other people's opinions and thoughts."

Khloe and Tristan share a two-year-old daughter, True.