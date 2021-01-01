Margaret Qualley thankful for FKA Twigs going public with Shia LaBeouf allegations

Margaret Qualley has expressed her gratitude to artist FKA Twigs for going public with her abuse allegations against mutual ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star split from LaBeouf in early January after a months-long romance, with their break-up occurring just weeks after Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a sexual battery suit against the Transformers actor.

Qualley has not directly commented on her brief relationship with LaBeouf, but she has since made her stance on the legal action clear after taking to Instagram and sharing the new cover photo of Elle magazine, which features Twigs as she details the "systematic" abuse she claims to have endured during the troubled romance, which ended in 2019.

Qualley, whose mother is Andie MacDowell, simply captioned the image, "Thank you".

MacDowell shared her support in the comments section below the post, writing: “Precious girls. Beloved.”

LaBeouf, who recently checked into rehab to deal with his personal demons, has denied all the allegations made against him by Twigs and is fighting her request for damages for sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. The actor's lawyers have filed a response to Barnett's suit, stating their client "denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in plaintiff's Complaint, denies that plaintiff has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of (LaBeouf), and denies that plaintiff is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever."