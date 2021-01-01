Gina Carano hits out at Disney+ and Lucasfilm bosses for 'bullying'

Gina Carano has accused bosses at Disney+ and Lucasfilm of bullying their talent after she was fired from The Mandalorian for her controversial political views.

The former mixed martial arts star was dropped from the Star Wars spin-off series earlier this month after comparing being conservative in America to the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany.

She recently claimed she found out she no longer had a job "through social media, like everyone else", and now Carano has criticised platform officials for their alleged treatment of employees.

"I've been through so much, and I've seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that's been taking place, and I saw it before," Carano told news commentator Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire.

"I'm not the only one that's ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply," she shared.

"I could share a story which would turn things around in the media but I can't because it would sell out a friend," she added, noting: "everyone is afraid of losing their job."

Carano then claimed she was "prepared at any point to be let go" because she already felt like she was being "head-hunted" for her outspoken nature, insisting her firing was "only a matter of time".

"They're making it very obvious through their employees who were coming for me, and so I was like, 'I'm going to go down swinging and I'm going to stay true to myself,'" the defiant actress declared.

Carano also used her first TV interview since her firing to address the social media post which landed her in trouble, making it clear she was actually "so inspired by the gentle spirit of the Jewish people going through" the Holocaust, and only shared the viral post to "bring people together", and highlight how destructive it can be to society with "people tearing each other apart".

Disney+ and Lucasfilm have yet to respond to Carano's latest comments.