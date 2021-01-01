NEWS Wilmer Valderrama is a first-time father Newsdesk Share with :





Wilmer Valderrama is a dad, after his fiancee Amanda Pacheco gave birth to a baby girl.



The That '70s Show star took to Instagram on Sunday to share pictures of the new arrival, although stopped short of revealing her name.



"Straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter," the 41-year-old wrote alongside the pictures. "Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more."



He concluded by adding the hashtag "#ItsJustUs3Now".



Model Amanda shared the images with the same caption on her own Instagram page.



Following Wilmer's Instagram post, his ex Mandy Moore - who is due to give birth to her first child any day now - was quick to offer her congratulations.



Mandy, who has remained friends with the actor since they dated from 2000 to 2002, wrote: "Look at that gorgeous angel. Congrats to and your beautiful family and can't wait to meet her!"



Wilmer and Amanda announced their engagement in January 2020, although they were forced to shelve their wedding plans for the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



When Wilmer and Amanda do tie the knot, it will be the actor's first marriage, although he's previously enjoyed high-profile romances with the likes of Mandy, Demi Lovato and Lindsay Lohan.