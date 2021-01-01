Anne Hathaway 'was ninth choice' for The Devil Wears Prada

Anne Hathaway wasn't the first choice to play magazine intern Andy Sachs in the 2006 comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada.

The Oscar-winning actress made the surprising revelation during her guest appearance via video call on the latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race when she was quizzed by competitors about her career.

Contestant Rosé asked Anne if there was a movie role she's had to "fight tooth and nail for", to which the 38-year-old jokingly replied: "How much time do you have?"

The mother-of-two continued: "I will give you some tea: I was the ninth choice for Devil Wears Prada. But I got it! Hang in there, never give up."

Rachel McAdams originally turned down the role of magazine intern Andy Sachs, and according to editors at People, Juliette Lewis and Claire Danes also auditioned for the part.

The Les Miserables star told Variety back in 2016 that she had to work hard to get the role of Andy, who worked for the fearsome fictional editor Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep.

"I had to be patient. I wasn't the first choice," Anne noted.

And in 2007, Rachel explained why she turned down The Devil Wears Prada on multiple occasions and hinted that she just wasn't interested in the project.

"I'm not going to make movies just to make movies. I have to be passionate about it. And at the same time, I can get very distracted when I'm working, and I like to get back to my life a lot," the Mean Girls star told Elle magazine.