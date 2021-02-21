NEWS Kim Kardashian West pokes fun at mom Kris Jenner for wearing Christian Dior head-to-toe Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star took to her Instagram Story on Sunday (21.02.21) to share a series of clips of the 65-year-old matriarch donning the designer label's hooded anorak with the brand's Oblique Motif all over it and the matching bottoms and slip-on sneakers.



And the 40-year-old reality star jokingly asked her mother: "Who makes your outfit, I can't figure it out?", to which she replied: "Dior."



Kim then laughed: "No s***!"



In the next clip, Kris had her sneakers on the couch and Kim said: "Ooh ... shoes on the couch. I was taught to not do that ... not in this household."



She then quipped: "I'm definitely so curious as to really who makes this."



Meanwhile, Kim recently sold 20 per cent of KKW Beauty to Coty Inc. for $200 million.



The law student - who launched the brand in 2017 - and the beauty giant finalised the major deal last month.



Kim said in a statement: "I'm so proud of how the KKW brand has grown over the past four years, and I look forward to working with Coty for the next phase of innovation, advancement, and the ability to bring new launches to customers all around the world. This relationship will allow me to lead the development of the creative elements that I specialise in, while benefiting from the incredible resources of an established company like Coty."



The SKIMS founder is also working on a skincare line for 2022 and is expanding to other areas of beauty such as hair and nails.