Anne Hathaway was ninth choice for her 'The Devil Wears Prada' role

The 38-year-old actress starred as magazine assistant Andy Sachs in the movie, opposite Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, but Anne has confessed that she was not the top choice for the part.



Speaking to the contestants of 'RuPaul's Drag Race', Anne explained: "I will give you some tea: I was the ninth choice for Devil Wears Prada. But I got it! Hang in there, never give up."



Rachel McAdams reportedly turned down the role, while Claire Danes and Juliette Lewis were also considered.

Anne has previously spoken about how she had to be patient to land the role.



She said in 2016: "I didn’t have to audition. I had to be patient. I wasn’t the first choice."



Speaking about when she found out she got the part, she said: "I was putting on a shirt, I had some buddies over. I remember running out in my living room, half dressed, screaming—I got ‘The Devil Wears Prada!’ I got ‘The Devil Wears Prada’!”



And, although Anne loves the movie, she doesn't think there should ever be a sequel.



She said: "I’m not sure if could is the right question. Should there be? I’d love to make a movie with all the people again that’s something totally different. But I think that one might have just hit the right note. It’s good to leave it as it is.”