Eve to front ABC musical pilot Queens

Eve has landed herself a starring role in ABC's upcoming musical pilot, Queens.

According to Variety, the rapper will play a character named Brianna in the show, about four estranged women in their 40s who reunite as Nasty B**ches – the ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.

Decades on, Brianna is now a proud wife and mother of five but, when an opportunity arises for the group to reunite, she grapples with whether or not she still has the swagger and confidence that made her an icon.

Eve, 42, will take on another role in the series - the Let Me Blow Ya Mind star will also render original music for the programme.

Queens is written and executive produced by Zahir McGhee, with Sabrina Wind also serving as an executive producer. ABC Signature will produce.

As well as a successful rap career, Grammy winner Eve has carved out a name for herself in the acting world too. She fronted eponymous TV series Eve from 2003 to 2006 and appeared in films like the Barbershop movies, Whip It and XXX.