Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington join The School for Good and Evil

Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington have signed up to star in Paul Feig's adaptation of The School for Good and Evil.

The fantasy film, which is heading to Netflix, is based on author Soman Chainani's 2013 book of the same name, and the filmmaker took to social media to announce the casting news.

"I know what school I’m applying to! So thrilled to welcome Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington to the School for Good and Evil! Everyone, prepare to get schooled! @CharlizeAfrica @kerrywashington @netflix @NetflixFilm," Feig wrote.

Theron will play Lady Lesso in the flick, with Washington cast as Professor Dovey, while Disney Channel actress Sofia Wylie and Broadway star Sophia Anne Caruso will lead the cast of the fantasy film, according to Deadline.

Writers David Magee and Laura Solon have adapted the novel into a screenplay, and Chainani will also serve as an executive producer on the Netflix film.

The School for Good and Evil is the first in a six-part series that follows the adventures of best friends Sophie and Agatha, who attend the magical school where boys and girls are trained to be fairytale heroes and villains, with past students including Cinderella and Snow White. But when Sophie and Agatha find their fortunes are reversed, they go on a discovery to find out who they really are.

"Let’s go @kerrywashington!!! Excited for this one," Theron wrote alongside a screenshot of the news on Instagram, with her celebrity friends congratulating her in the comments.

"Hurry need it love it want it (sic)," Drew Barrymore wrote, while Sean Hayes added: "I can't wait!"