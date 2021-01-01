NEWS Aweng Chuol has 'pushed down a lot of blocks' as a 'camp Black woman' Newsdesk Share with :





The South Sudanese supermodel was born in a refugee camp in Kenya after her parents fled the Sudanese civil war.



And she faced homophobic abuse from her community after coming out as a lesbian, and the impact that had on her mental health led her to attempt suicide last April.



Aweng - who married her wife Alexus in December 2019 - has had major successes in her career, having modelled for the likes of Fenty, Vetements and Pyer Moss, while in 2020 she featured in Beyoncé's musical film and visual album 'Black Is King'.



And Aweng explained how she has had to break down a lot of barriers in order to achieve her dreams.



Speaking to NET-A-PORTER's digital title, PORTER, she said: “A lot of [people] couldn’t imagine where I’m going. I couldn’t even imagine. Can’t even imagine. I’m a camp Black woman. Right? I am educated. These are things that my great-grandmother would have not even imagined. If I was gay in the 1930s, do you think I could have gone around saying, ‘Hey, I want to be a model’? So, I’ve really kind of pushed down a lot of blocks.”



Aweng has set her sights on becoming the next Lupita Nyong'o and is also due to graduate with degrees in law and psychological sciences.



And the 22-year-old beauty has revealed she has a lot of goals she wants to achieve by the time she is 25, but she will do so at her own "pace".



One of her first dreams was to simply make enough money to live on a farm.

She said: “I wanted to get into a job where I make enough money in a year to own a house and farm where I’ll have a landline and I will not be on social media.”



She continued: “I do have dreams I want to achieve by [age] 25. During quarantine, I ticked off a lot of goals, to be honest, and I am ticking a lot of them this upcoming week and month. Luckily for me, I manifest well and fast. I’ve kind of cancelled out a lot of [dreams] because it felt like a lot of pressure to have 115 [to achieve] by the age of 25. That’s just a lot for anybody. I’m going at my own pace, but I am holding myself accountable if I can achieve it.”



To see the full interview with Aweng Chuol read PORTER at net-a-porter.com and/or download the NET-A-PORTER app for iPhone, iPad and Android.